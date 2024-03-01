Bayern Munich drops points in 2,000th Bundesliga game with draw in Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Lucas Höler scored late for Freiburg to frustrate Bayern Munich with a 2-2 draw in the Bavarian powerhouse’s 2,000th Bundesliga game on Friday.

Bayern, the 11-time defending champion, was on the verge of cutting the gap to league leader Bayer Leverkusen to five points until the 87th minute, when Höler struck a fine volley with his left boot inside the far post after the visitors failed to clear the ball.

Leverkusen can move 10 points clear at the top with a win at Cologne in their derby on Sunday. Ten rounds remain after this weekend.

All four goals on Friday were spectacular.

Freiburg made a better start and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a fine save to stop Roland Sallai’s header, then Sallai hit the crossbar with an overhead kick, and Christian Günter struck the ball perfectly to send it inside the far post in the 12th.

Tel equalized in the 35th with a strike as sweet as Günter’s inside the right post. The 18-year-old French forward, making a rare start because of Leroy Sané’s injury, flicked the ball inside with his first touch and dispatched it past Freiburg ’keeper Noah Atubolu with his next.

Bayern was better after the break, when Atubolu saved from Jamal Musiala and Höler needed to clear Harry Kane’s header off the line.

Musiala scored in the 75th when he weaved through three Freiburg defenders and curled his shot inside the far post. But Höler had the final say.

Bayern next hosts Lazio on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, needing to overcome a 1-0 loss from the first leg in Rome.

