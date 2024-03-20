MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich said Wednesday fullback Sacha Boey is set to miss “the next few weeks” with a hamstring tear shortly after he recovered from a similar injury.

The French right back, who signed from Galatasaray in January in a deal that could be worth more than 35 million euros ($38 million), “suffered a torn muscle in his left hamstring during training” and a medical examination confirmed the diagnosis, Bayern said.

Boey was out of the squad for a month after an earlier hamstring tear and has only been an unused substitute for the two games since he returned to Bayern's squad.

Boey has played just twice for Bayern since signing from Galatasaray and his last game for the German champion was a 3-0 loss to title rival Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 10. His injury comes 10 days before Bayern hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's “Klassiker”.

Boey's absence is another headache at right back for Bayern, which has also been without injured Noussair Mazraoui for recent games, forcing midfielder Joshua Kimmich to step into that role. Left back Alphonso Davies' future is uncertain amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Bayern said Tuesday that Mazraoui had been able to train with the rest of the squad for the first time since he was injured Feb. 18 and that forward Kingsley Coman was back in full training for the first time since he hurt a knee ligament in December.

Bayern is 10 points behind league leader Leverkusen and faces Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer