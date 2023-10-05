With admirers from across Europe well aware his contract expires in 2025, Bayern Munich is looking to tie down Alphonso Davies beyond then.

90Min's Graeme Bailey reports the German champions hope to get the Canada left-back's signature on a new deal.

Davies, 22, is in sixth season in the Bundesliga following a move from Vancouver Whitecaps. In his time at the club, Davies has won 13 major honours including five league titles and the 2020 Champions League crown.

He's made 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

Internationally, Davies has been capped 41 times by Canada, scoring 14 times including Canada's first ever goal at a World Cup last fall in Qatar.

Among the clubs believed to be interested in Davies are Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Bayern currently sits third in the Bundesliga through six matches, two points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They return to action on Sunday when they host eighth-place Freibrug at the Allianz Arena.