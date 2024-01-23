Report: Bayern makes improved Trippier offer
Bayern Munich have returned to Newcastle with an improved offer for Kieran Trippier, according to multiple reports.
The Magpies have previously rebuffed the German champions' interest in the 33-year-old England right-back.
Fabrizio Romano reports the latest bid is in the range of €15 million and is for a permanent move and not a loan
Should Trippier leave for Bayern, he would join a pair of England and former Tottenham Hotspur teammates in striker Harry Kane and utility player Eric Dier.
A native of Bury, Trippier is in his third season with Toon, having arrived from Atletico in 2022 in a £12 million move.
The Manchester City youth product has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season.
Internationally, Trippier has been capped 46 times by England.
Trippier's current deal takes him to June of 2025.