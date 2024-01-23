Bayern Munich have returned to Newcastle with an improved offer for Kieran Trippier, according to multiple reports.

The Magpies have previously rebuffed the German champions' interest in the 33-year-old England right-back.

🚨🔴 FC Bayern have sent new formal bid to Newcastle for Kieran Trippier, as @kerry_hau @plettigoal called.



Understand new proposal has been sent for permanent transfer — in the region of €15m fee.



Newcastle insisted again yesterday on Trippier staying, Bayern trying again. pic.twitter.com/DepEc5UzR5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

Fabrizio Romano reports the latest bid is in the range of €15 million and is for a permanent move and not a loan

Should Trippier leave for Bayern, he would join a pair of England and former Tottenham Hotspur teammates in striker Harry Kane and utility player Eric Dier.

A native of Bury, Trippier is in his third season with Toon, having arrived from Atletico in 2022 in a £12 million move.

The Manchester City youth product has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

Internationally, Trippier has been capped 46 times by England.

Trippier's current deal takes him to June of 2025.