Eric Dier's stay with Bayern Munich has been extended.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the Bundesliga giants have exercised the option to turn the England defender's loan from Tottenham Hotspur into a permanent transfer.

With his current contract set to expire in the summer, the 29-year-old Dier has effectively signed a one-year extension with Bayern with an option for another year.

Dier has made six appearances for the team since joining from Spurs in January after making only four Premier League appearances all season.

A native of Cheltenham, Dier grew up in Portugal and is a product of the Sporting academy. He made his professional debut for Sporting in 2012 and joined Spurs two years later.

Dier ends his Spurs career with 274 Premier League appearances.

Internationally, Dier has been capped 49 times by the Three Lions, but has not made an appearance since 2022.