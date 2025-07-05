ATLANTA (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injured his left leg and was forced to leave his team's match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Musiala was hurt late in the first half following a 50-50 challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The replay of the gruesome injury was not shown on the big screens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

PSG went on to win the match 2-0.

The injury came in Musiala's first start for Bayern in three months following a hamstring injury in April.

“I believe the boy has really had a tough few months behind him and he has pushed through well,” Bayern forward Thomas Müller said. “We all keep our fingers crossed.”

The 22-year-old Musiala, who also plays for Germany's national team, entered Saturday’s match with three goals in the tournament — one behind golden boot leaders Ángel Di María and Marcos Leonardo. His Club World Cup goals brought his tally to 21 this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League.

Musiala’s injury came just before halftime. The referee whistled for the break as the midfielder received treatment on the field. Serge Gnabry replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half with the score 0-0.

“I want to send a small message to him,” PSG defender Achraf Hakimi said. “We support him, and we want to see him back soon on the pitch because he's a great player.”

Musiala is a rising star, earning Player of the Year honors for the German national team in 2024. He was also runner-up for the Golden Boy award in 2023, which is awarded to Europe’s brightest under-21 talent.

Musiala debuted for Bayern Munich in 2020 when he was 17, becoming the team’s youngest ever player at the time of his debut. In 2022, he became the first teenager to appear for the German national team at a World Cup since 1958.

Because of the injury, Bayern may have to start next season without Musiala. The German club lost out on Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz to Liverpool in the transfer market, leaving Bayern short in the attacking midfield position.

This story has been corrected to show Musiala scored 21 goals this season, not 20.

