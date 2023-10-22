MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will the team’s upcoming matches after fracturing his hand during the 3-1 win at Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Bayern said Sunday that a scan confirmed the extent of the injury and the player “underwent a successful operation.” The club did not say how long the player will be out.

Goretzka, who returned from international duty with Germany with an ankle injury, suffered the hand injury shortly after scoring Bayern’s third goal in Mainz.

Defender Bouna Sarr replaced Goretzka with Konrad Laimer pushing up into central midfield. The Austrian midfielder will likely take Goretzka’s place beside Joshua Kimmich while the Germany midfielder is absent.

Bayern visits Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer