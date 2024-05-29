Vincent Kompany is the man at Bayern Munich.

The team officially named the former Manchester City captain its new head coach on a two-year deal.

Kompany, 38, spent the past two seasons as manager at Burnley, leading the Clarets to a Championship title in 2023.

Burnley finished 19th in the Premier League were relegated this past season.

Prior to the job at Turf Moor, Kompany has also managed at Anderlecht in his native Belgium.

As a player, Kompany spent 11 seasons at the Etihad, serving as captain for eight, where he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. Internationally, he was capped 89 times by the Red Devils.

Kompany succeeds Thomas Tuchel, who departed the team after just over a year on the job.

Bayern finished second in the Bundesliga this past season, failing to win the German championship for the first time in 11 years.