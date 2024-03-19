Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl says the team has made a new contract offer to Canada left-back Alphonso Davies and are awaiting a response.

Davies, 23, has a contract that expires at the end of the 2024-2025 season and has been increasingly attached with a move to Real Madrid in recent months.

"We sent Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer," Eberl told Bild. "At some point in your life, you have to say yes or no."

Eberl also said that the team has yet to receive an official approach from Real for the player.

"Real Madrid hasn't contacted us," Eberl said.

Davies is in his sixth season with the club following a move from the Vancouver Whitecaps. This season, Davies has made 21 Bundesliga appearances.

During his time at Bayern, Davies has won five Bundesliga crowns, two DFB-Pokal titles and the 2020 Champions League title.

Internationally, Davies has been capped 44 times by Canada and became the first Canadian man to score at a World Cup at Qatar 2022.

Bayern currently sits second in the table on 60 points, 10 behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The team returns to action following the international break on Mar. 30 with a visit from fourth-place Borussia Dortmund.