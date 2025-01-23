Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring during Wednesday's Champions League game against Feyenoord and will be sidelined for the "time being," the club announced on Thursday.

Davies left the 3-0 loss late in the first half with the injury. He missed two games in December with a torn muscle fibre.

The 24-year-old defender, who is also the face of the Canadian men's national team, has scored one goal and three assists in 25 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2024-25, his seventh season with the German superpower.

Davies also has made 56 appearances for Canada's national team in his career, scoring 15 goals, including the country's first goal at the men's World Cup in 2022.

Bayern Munich has a 4-0-3 record through seven games in Champions League play.