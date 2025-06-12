Kevin De Bruyne is headed to Serie A.

The Belgium midfielder has joined Napoli on a free transfer from Manchester City.

De Bruyne, 33, spent the last decade at the Etihad. In his time with City, De Bruyne made 422 appearances across all competitions, scoring 108 times. At City, De Bruyne won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the 2023 Champions League title. Individually, De Bruyne was named City's Player of the Season on four occasions and the PFA Players' Player of the Year twice.

A product of the Genk academy, De Bruyne previously spent time at Wolfsburg and Chelsea and a loan spell at Werder Bremen.

Internationally, De Bruyne has been capped 111 times by the Red Devils, appearing at three World Cups and three Euros.