Bernardeschi, Corbeanu score twice to lead Toronto FC to thrashing of CF Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and reserve Theo Corbeanu each scored two goals and Toronto FC dismantled CF Montreal 6-1 on Saturday.

Tyrese Spicer opened the scoring when he broke away on the left sideline and converted a left-footed shot from left of the box past defenseless keeper Sébastian Breza for a 1-0 lead at 14 minutes.

At the 21st minute, Ola Brynhildsen drew a red card on Montreal's Joel Waterman after Waterman took him down on the Toronto (4-7-4) side of the field.

Nine minutes later, Bernardeschi took a pass from Deybi Flores, outran a defender and scored with the right boot from the right side of the box.

Toronto broke it open at 33 minutes when Brynhildsen scored with the right foot from the center of the box. Bernardeschi scored at 55 minutes with a left-foot laser from the right-half space outside the box which found the top left corner.

It was Bernardeschi's eighth-career goal against Montreal (1-10-4) in a Toronto uniform. Only former Toronto players Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore have ever scored more goals against Montreal than Bernardeschi.

Montreal got on the board when Giacomo Vrioni tapped in a pass from Luca Petrasso who put a ball through the legs of a defender setting the table for Vrioni at 64 minutes.

Four minutes later, Corbeanu punched in a loose ball generated off the keeper's block off a Bernardeschi to make it 5-1. He ended the scoring in stoppage time.

