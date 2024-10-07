Bernardeschi, Gauld and Martinez among nominees for Landon Donovan MLS MVP award

Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi, Vancouver's Ryan Gauld and CF Montreal's Josef Martinez are among the nominees for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

The list of 34 nominees also includes Whitecaps forward Bryan White, Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio and Montreal skipper Samuel Piette, as well as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Other top contenders include D.C. United's Christian Benteke, FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta, Portland's Evander, Columbus' Cucho Hernandez and LAFC's Denis Bouanga.

Vancouver's Vanni Sartini, Montreal's Laurent Courtois and Toronto's John Herdman are all up for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Award. The 22 coaching nominees include two former TFC coaches in Chris Armas of the Colorado Rapids and Greg Vanney of the Los Angeles Galaxy, as well as former Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy.

Toronto defender Kevin Long and midfielder Matty Longstaff and Whitecaps defender Bjorn Inge Utvik are up for Newcomer of the Year, which the league defines as "a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2024."

Toronto fullback/wingback Richie Laryea is nominated for Comeback Player of the Year.

Toronto's Long and Nicksoen Gomis, Montreal's Joel Waterman and Vancouver's Ranko Veselinovic are up for Defender of the Year.

Gomis and Toronto midfielder Kosi Thompson, Montreal midfielder Nathan Saliba and Vancouver midfielder Pedro Vite are among the nominees for Young Player of the Year (aged 22 or younger). Canadian forward Jacen Russell-Rowe of the Columbus Crew is also nominated.

Vancouver's Yohei Takaoka, Montreal's Jonathan Sirois and Toronto's Sean Johnson are among the nominees for Goalkeeper of the Year. Canadians Maxime Crepeau (Portland) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) are also nominated.

Osorio, Sirois and Vancouver's Sebastian Berhalter are up for the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, which honours an MLS player "who showed outstanding dedication to charitable efforts and serving the community" during the 2024 season.

Canadian Drew Fischer is one of three nominees for Referee of the Year.

Voting for the awards will be conducted through Oct. 21 with MLS club technical staff, MLS players, and media members each accounting for one-third of the ballots. Club technical staff and players may not vote for their own team’s nominees.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.