BMO Field fans boo U.S. anthem prior to TFC's home opener

TORONTO - Fans at Toronto FC's home opener against the Chicago Fire showed their displeasure at the U.S. by booing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Saturday.

The booing was steady, followed by an enthusiastic rendition of "O Canada."

Fans also booed the U.S. anthem at B.C. Place Stadium when the Los Angeles Galaxy visited Vancouver on March 2.

Canadian soccer fans have followed hockey in showing their displeasure at U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs against the country and talk about Canada becoming the 51st state.

Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter and American midfielder Jonathan Dean were asked earlier in the week about possible anthem booing in Toronto.

"We'll be prepared to play, to compete in a soccer game," said Berhalter, a former U.S. national team coach. "That reaction doesn't have anything to do with the soccer game. It has to do with things outside of soccer that we can't control.

"So for us, it really is just focusing on things that we can control. You know, we'll be ready to play. We'll be prepared. We'll know the opponent. And we'll go out and give our best.”

Added Dean: "That hasn't been something that we've touched on yet. But yeah, for us, we'll be respectful no matter what."

Ironically Toronto coach Robin Fraser mentioned the Canadian anthem when asked before the game about special memories from home openers.

"When the team is playing really really well and the national anthem would be sung, he or she could actually stop singing and the crowd would take it over, it was a feeling that just created goosebumps," said Fraser, a Jamaican-born former U.S. international.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025