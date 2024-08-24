MONTREAL — Talk about a Revolution.

CF Montreal was handed its worst home defeat since 2009, suffering a 5-0 rout to the New England Revolution on Saturday night in Major League Soccer action.

Bobby Wood scored twice in the first half, while Nick Lima, Giacomo Vrioni and Luca Langoni added singles in the second half for the Revolution, who entered the match as the last-place team in the Eastern Conference.

With their fifth home loss of the season, Montreal (6-11-10) has now won just four times in 14 games at Stade Saputo.

The Revolution scored seven minutes into the match. After finding space on the right flank, Brandon Bye sent a perfect low cross that found Wood’s extended foot. Montreal would use that as a wake-up call, growing into the game quickly and taking over the tempo with creative passing and sharp movement.

While that created several chances, Montreal's final touch was still missing.

Just after the 30-minute mark, the Revolution doubled their lead and Wood secured his brace in one of the more unconventional goals of his career.

After receiving the ball in the goal area with his back to net, Wood went to ground with the ball still in-between his legs. As a mad scramble ensued, the ball managed to trickle into the net giving New England a 2-0 lead.

Montreal began the second half with extra energy, taking over the tempo and looking for a way back into the game. Less than 10 minutes after the restart, substitute Lassi Lappalainen had the home side's best opportunity of the game but sent the point-blank shot off the bar.

As Montreal continued to look for a goal, the Revolution were content with sitting deep and hitting back on the counter.

They did just that with roughly 15 minutes left in regular time as Lima put the game out of reach. New England wasn't done there, adding two more from Vrioni and Langoni to complete the rout.

UP NEXT

Both teams are back in action on Aug. 31 as Montreal travels to Ohio to take on the Eastern Conference giants Cincinnati FC, while New England continues its road trip against Real Salt Lake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2024.