For the first time in five decades, Bologna has claimed a major honour.

The Rossoblu won the Coppa Italia for the first time since 1974 on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Milan.

Switzerland winger Dan Ndoye scored the match's only goal in the 53rd minute.

Bologna is owned by Montreal's Joey Saputo, who purchased the club in 2014 and ended a period of financial instability.

Last season Bologna finished fifth in Serie A, the club's best finish since 1971 in the Italian top flight.

The victory earns Bologna a berth in next season's Europa League and likely ends Milan's European ambitions for next season with the team sitting in eighth with two matches remaining.

Vincenzo Italiano's side currently sits on 62 points in seventh. They trail fourth-place Juventus by two points for the final Champions League place.

Bologna finishes their season away to ninth-place Fiorentina on Sunday before returning home to face Genoa, currently in 13th, on May 25.