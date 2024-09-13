BERLIN (AP) — Heidenheim’s dream rise to the top of the Bundesliga came to an abrupt halt after losing at Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on Friday.

Heidenheim was the surprise league leader after two wins in its first two games but it was overcome by a home side which had Karim Adeyemi in fine form.

The win took Borussia ahead of its opponent and into first place in the Bundesliga.

Adeyemi set up Donyell Malen to curl in a lovely opener after just 11 minutes, and then six minutes later he got his own name on the scoresheet when Julian Brandt set him up with a neat backheeled pass.

Marvin Pieringer pulled a goal back for the visitor in the 39th minute but Adeyemi restored Borussia’s two-goal cushion four minutes before halftime after a clever dummy from debutant Serhou Guirassy.

Maximilian Breunig scored a penalty in the 74th to reduce the deficit for Heidenheim but any thoughts of a comeback were quashed in stoppage time when Emre Can got Borussia's fourth from the spot.

___

