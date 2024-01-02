Borussia Dortmund is trying to make a Jadon Sancho return happen.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Bundesliga club has made a fresh approach to Manchester United to take back the England winger on loan.

Sancho, 23, has not made an appearance for the Red Devils since August 26 and has been frozen out of the first team since a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag over publicly contradicting the manager's account as to why he wasn't selected for the matchday squad in a Sept. 3 game against Arsenal.

The South London native previously spent four seasons at Dortmund, scoring 38 league goals in 108 appearances, before a £73 million move to Old Trafford in 2021.

Romano notes that a loan deal is the only possibility for Dortmund with the team unable to buy back the player permanently. The Athletic's David Ornstein and Raphael Honigstein report that there is optimism that a deal can be reached.

Capped 23 times, Sancho has not made an England appearance since the 2020 Euro and missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup.