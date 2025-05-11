BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso’s last home game in charge ended in a 4-2 drubbing by Borussia Dortmund that boosted the visitors’ chances of Champions League qualification on Sunday.

Karim Adeyemi scored one goal and set up another for clinical Dortmund to stay one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg with one round of the Bundesliga remaining.

St. Pauli all but safe

Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt failed to take its chance to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition with a game to spare in a 2-2 draw at home with St. Pauli.

“It's very annoying because we wanted to win this game,” Frankfurt CEO Markus Krösche said.

The draw was enough for St. Pauli to all but guarantee survival in the top division after its promotion last season. The Hamburg-based club stayed three points ahead of third-from-bottom Heidenheim with a vastly superior goal difference.

But for Frankfurt it left open the possibility that it can still be overhauled by Freiburg and Dortmund on the final day. Frankfurt is two points ahead of Freiburg, and three ahead of Dortmund with a goal difference that is just three better than Dortmund.

Dortmund next plays relegated Holstein Kiel, while Freiburg plays Frankfurt in the final round. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League.

Rasmus Kristensen fired Frankfurt ahead in the first minute, but Manolis Saliakas equalized three minutes later and Morgan Guilavogui put St. Pauli ahead in the 16th.

Frankfurt struggled to muster a response against the disciplined Pauli defense until halftime substitute Michy Batshuayi equalized in the 71st with a smart finish.

The Belgian forward thought he’d won it late to send Frankfurt to the Champions League only to have the goal ruled out for hand ball.

St. Pauli's players and staff celebrated wildly at the final whistle. They can look forward to a Bundesliga derby with crosstown rival Hamburger SV next season after its return Saturday after seven years away.

Alonso's farewell

Alonso, who confirmed on Friday he’ll be leaving Leverkusen at the end of the season, was honored for his impact at the club before kickoff, when defender Jonathan Tah also received tributes before he leaves.

Alonso’s team dominated from the start with a host of chances only to be thwarted by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

Florian Wirtz set up Jeremie Frimpong to break the deadlock in the 31st, when the Dutch wing back ran to Alonso, leading to a team celebration around the departing coach.

But Julian Brandt replied two minutes later with Dortmund’s first shot on goal after Adeyemi pulled the ball back.

Kobel pulled off great saves to deny Nathan Tella and then Wirtz, before Pascal Groß set up Julian Ryerson to score with Dortmund’s second shot before the break.

Leverkusen missed more chances after it, before Brandt sent Adeyemi through to make it 3-1 in the 73rd. Serhou Guirassy made sure of the win four minutes later, before Wirtz set up Jonas Hofmann's consolation in stoppage time.

Stuttgart hosted Augsburg later Sunday.

