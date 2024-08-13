Julian Araujo has touched down in the Premier League.

Bournemouth announced the signing of the 23-year-old Mexico right-back from Barcelona on Tuesday.

“Julian is someone who we have tracked for a while now and we’re delighted to bring him to AFC Bournemouth," Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement. “He’s a young player with high potential and we’re pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature. We believe that we have all the tools here for Julian to build on the quality he already has and we really look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium."

A native of Lompoc, CA, Araujo signed for Barca in 2022 after four seasons at LA Galaxy. He did not make any first-team appearances at Camp Nou and spent last season on loan at Las Palmas where he made 25 La Liga appearances.

Internationally, Araujo represented his native United States at the youth level, but as a dual citizen, chose to represent El Tri at the senior level. He's been capped 13 times by Mexico and was a member of the team that won the 2023 Gold Cup.

The Cherries open up their Premier League campaign on Saturday away to Nottingham Forest.