Bournemouth extends unbeaten run with win at Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Bournemouth extended its unbeaten streak in the Premier League to four games with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Marcos Senesi headed home from close range after Luis Sinisterra flicked on a corner kick in the 25th minute, and substitute Kieffer Moore sealed it with a goal in second-half stoppage time at Selhurst Park.

Jefferson Lerma hit the woodwork early in the second half for Palace, but his team's winless run reached four league games — including three losses.

The Cherries have won four of their last six league games ahead of Saturday's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Palace hosts Liverpool on Saturday before a trip to Manchester City a week later.

