Rodrygo has extended his Real Madrid contract through 2028, the club announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Brazil forward is in his fifth season with the club.

In 14 games across all competitions this season, Rodrygo has scored twice.

A native of Osasco, Rodrygo arrived at the Bernabeu in 2019 in a €40 million-plus move from Santos. In his five seasons, Rodrygo has made 119 La Liga appearances, scoring 17 times.

In his time with Los Blancos, Rodrygo has won two league titles, the 2023 Copa del Rey and the 2022 Champions League crown.

Internationally, Rodrygo has been capped 18 times by Brazil and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.