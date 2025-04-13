Bremen deals Stuttgart its club-record fifth straight Bundesliga loss at home

BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Burke scored in the last minute for Werder Bremen to win 2-1 and condemn Stuttgart to its fifth consecutive Bundesliga loss at home on Sunday.

Stuttgart was holding on following the debatable sending off of Nick Woltemade with his second yellow card in the 56th minute, but it looked like the home team had done enough for the draw until Leonardo Bittencourt set up Burke to score his second goal in the 90th minute.

Leonidas Stergiou got Stuttgart off to a good start in the 19th before Burke equalized in the 32nd.

Bremen pushed harder for the winner in the final minutes after Woltemade’s sending off, and Burke duly rewarded the visitors’ efforts.

It's the first time Stuttgart has lost five Bundesliga games in a row at home.

Stuttgart finished runner up last season but has lost as many games, 11, as it has won this season. Sebastian Hoeneß’ team is five points off the European qualification places with five rounds remaining.

Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting Heidenheim later.

