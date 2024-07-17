CINCINNATI (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez scored in the second half and Chris Brady made it stand up for the Chicago Fire in a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, which played without reigning MVP Luciano Acosta on Wednesday night.

The lone goal came in the 69th minute when Gutiérrez took a pass from Hugo Cuypers and found the net for a fifth time this season. It was the second assist for Cuypers, who signed a club-record deal to join the Fire (6-11-7) in the offseason and leads the team with nine goals.

Brady, a 20-year-old keeper in his second full season with the club, finished with nine saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Cincinnati (15-6-3) falls to 0-6-4 in matches where Acosta is unavailable. He was held out after injuring his foot in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC last time out. The club played without Miles Robinson, who was serving a one-match suspension for a red card he received against Charlotte. Cincinnati will be without defender Alvas Powell in its next match after he was hit with a second yellow card in the 88th minute.

Roman Celentano totaled seven saves in goal for Cincinnati, which has lost two straight at home. The club has lost just once on the road this season. The loss, coupled with Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Toronto FC, knocks Cincinnati out of the Supporters' Shield lead.

Cincinnati posted a 2-1 victory over the Fire at Soldier Field in its first road match of the season.

The Fire head south to play Inter Miami on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

