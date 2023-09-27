COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored his 13th goal of the season in the 78th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (11-10-9) played its seventh straight away match, going 3-2-2. The Whitecaps, who haven’t played a home match since Aug. 20, host D.C. United on Saturday.

White headed in Sebastian Berhalter’s corner kick to cap the scoring and set a career-high in goals. He is just the second player in Whitecaps MLS history to record multiple 12-goal seasons, joining Camilo Sanvezzo.

Vancouver defender Mathías Laborda opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his first MLS goal. The Whitecaps nearly made it 2-0 three minutes later, but Colorado goalkeeper Marko Ilic denied White’s point-blank header.

Colorado forward Diego Rubio tied it at 1-all in the 47th. Rubio mishit a cross from Calvin Harris, but he stuck with it and poked it home. Rubio, who recorded a goal and an assist against Portland on Saturday, moved into third place in club history with 38 goals.

Cole Bassett headed in Connor Ronan’s corner kick in the 67th to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. It was Bassett’s fifth goal of the season.

Colorado (4-15-11) stays home to play Austin on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer