VANCOUVER - Striker Brian White scored twice, his second goal coming in the 70th minute, as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer play Sunday.

Midfielder Mark Delgado scored in the eighth minute for LAFC and winger Denis Bouanga on a penalty kick in the 17th minute.

White scored Vancouver’s first goal with a pretty effort in the 26th minute, bringing a crowd of 22,437 to life at BC Place Stadium.

He completed the brace as the Whitecaps pressed in the second half. Second-half substitution Ali Ahmed headed a ball into the centre of the box that White headed into the net.

White now has 13 goals across all competitions this season and is tied for the MLS lead with eight. He returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing last week’s win over Real Salt Lake with a tight hamstring.

A flurry of shots resulted in LAFC’s opening goal. First centre back Eddie Segura had a chance on a header that Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka stopped, but Delgado put in the rebound with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

L.A. stretched its lead to 2-0 after Vancouver right back Edier Ocampo was called for hauling down defender Ryan Hollingshead. Bouanga put his penalty kick over a diving Takaoka.

History repeated itself on Vancouver’s opening goal. The Whitecaps earned a free kick after Bouanga fouled Ocampo. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter sent a ball from about 45 feet out into the box that White redirected with a nifty header.

LAFC came dangerously close in the 90th minute. Takaoka stretched himself out to stop a Jeremy Ebobisse shot, then the ball sailed just over the top of the net.

The Whitecaps (8-1-3) lead all MLS teams with 27 points and hold a five-point edge over Minnesota in the Western Conference.

The Whitecaps are riding a 6-0-5 streak across all competitions. Vancouver has 22 goals and four clean sheets across the stretch.

Los Angeles FC (5-4-3) sits sixth in the Western Conference with 18 points. LAFC is undefeated in five MLS games (2-0-3).

It didn’t take LAFC long to test Takaoka. With the game just three minutes old Bouanga took a sharp angle shot that Takaoka blocked. Midfielder Igor Jesus found the rebound and hammered a ball that Takaoka also stopped.

The Whitecaps game close to tying the game 2-2 late in the opening half. Berhalter sent another long ball into the box that centre back Ranko Veselinovic headed toward the net, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made the stop.

FOOT NOTES

Berhalter has seven goal contributions in his last five games. … Vancouver leads all Western Conference teams with five home wins (5-1-1). … The Whitecaps next game is Saturday on the road against Austin. … The Whitecaps home game on May 31 against Portland has been rescheduled to Sept. 24 due to Vancouver playing LIGA MX side Cruz Azul on June 1 in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup Final. … So far this year 18 Whitecaps have contributed either a goal or an assist. … LAFC is 1-3-2 on the road this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.