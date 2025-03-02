VANCOUVER - Brian White scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps stretched their win streak to three straight games, downing the L.A. Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday.

White headed in a cross from midfielder Pedro Vite in the 87th minute to seal the victory for the 'Caps (2-0-0), who have won their last three games across all competitions.

Sam Adekugbe also scored for Vancouver, tapping in a rebound in the third minute. The Canadian left back then left with an apparent injury in the 26th minute and was not on the bench for the second half.

L.A.'s Gabriel Pec replied in the 39th minute, tallying the first goal of the season for the reigning MLS Cup Champions.

The Galaxy (0-2-0) had 53.4 per cent possession across the first half, but the Whitecaps held a 2-1 edge in on-target shots.

The Whitecaps return to action Wednesday when they host LIGA MX side CF Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup play.

Many in the announced crowd of 21,124 were still settling into their seats when Adekugbe scored in the third minute.

Vite put a shot on net and while Galaxy 'keeper Novak Micovic made the stop, he wasn't able to control the rebound and Adekugbe tapped it in from the top of the six-yard box.

Twenty-three minutes later, the Canadian international collided with a Galaxy player midfield and dropped to the turf. He was looked at by trainers, then got up and walked to the bench on his own.

Adekugbe appeared to test the injury with a few short strides on the sideline before burying his face in his hands. His teammates comforted him on the bench.

L.A. levelled the score at 1-1 in the 39th minute when Pec collected the ball near the penalty spot and sent a shot sailing in off the inside of the post.

The two sides traded chances until White put Vancouver ahead once again in the 87th minute.

Vite swung a cross into the American striker and White headed it in for his third goal of the season across all competitions.

FOOT NOTES: Newly acquired striker Daniel Rios came on for captain Ryan Gauld in the 86th minute, making his Whitecaps debut. Vancouver brought the 30-year-old Mexican striker in on loan from LIGA MX club Chivas de Guadalajara on Feb. 17. … Canadian soccer fans booed the U.S. national anthem before kickoff.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.