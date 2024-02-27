Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Tuesday that he will be without the services of Kaoru Mitoma for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old Japan winger is sidelined with a back injury and missed the Seagulls' 1-1 draw with Everton on the weekend.

"It's an important problem, I think two or three months, [so] finished [out] the season," said De Zerbi said of Mitoma. "It's the back injury which kept him out against Everton."

A native of Hita, Mitoma was in his second season with the club following a move from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale. He made 19 league appearances in 2023-2024 and scored three goals, having previously been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Currently seventh in the Premier League, the Seagulls are set for fifth-round FA Cup action on Wednesday against Wolves.