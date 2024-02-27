Brighton's Mitoma (back) out for rest of season
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Tuesday that he will be without the services of Kaoru Mitoma for the remainder of the season.
The 26-year-old Japan winger is sidelined with a back injury and missed the Seagulls' 1-1 draw with Everton on the weekend.
"It's an important problem, I think two or three months, [so] finished [out] the season," said De Zerbi said of Mitoma. "It's the back injury which kept him out against Everton."
A native of Hita, Mitoma was in his second season with the club following a move from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale. He made 19 league appearances in 2023-2024 and scored three goals, having previously been sidelined with an ankle injury.
Currently seventh in the Premier League, the Seagulls are set for fifth-round FA Cup action on Wednesday against Wolves.