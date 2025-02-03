Brighton signs one striker and loans out another after its worst ever Premier League defeat

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton signed one striker and loaned out another on the final day of the transfer window on the back of its heaviest ever Premier League defeat.

Stefanos Tzimas, a Greece under-21 international, joined from FC Nuremburg on a deal until 2030 — through will remain at the second-tier German team until the end of the season. Tzimas had only just joined from PAOK Salonika, after Nuremberg activated an option to buy during this window.

Hours later, Brighton sent Ireland international Evan Ferguson on loan to fellow Premier League team West Ham for the rest of the season. It will see Ferguson link up again with Graham Potter, the West Ham manager who used to be in charge of Brighton.

“Evan has had a frustrating 12 months with injuries and for him to get back to the level he’s capable of and to continue his development he really needs to be playing regularly," Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said. “This loan gives him that opportunity, and under a manager he knows well."

Brighton lost 7-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, its worst loss since the 1958-59 season.

West Ham also said James Ward-Prowse has returned to the club after a spell on loan at Forest.

This story has been corrected to show the first name of Ferguson is Evan, not Ewen.

