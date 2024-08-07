Buoyed by three straight wins, confident Toronto FC looks to extend Leagues Cup run

It's been three weeks and three wins for Toronto FC since a 3-1 loss at Inter Miami CF in MLS play.

The teams renew acquaintances Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in round-of-32 Leagues Cup action, with Toronto arriving in a far different state of mind.

TFC had won just one of 11 games (1-8-2) across all competitions leading up to the July 17 matchup with Miami. Toronto has not lost since, dispatching Mexico's Pachuca 2-1 most recently in cup play, while allowing just one goal in three games.

"The depth is helping us," said Toronto coach John Herdman, referencing his roster. "I feel like the starting group, there is more chemistry building. I think you saw that against Pachuca — some really good passages of play and more cohesive (play) for longer periods."

With players returning from injury and international duty, Herdman has more weapons at his disposal. That was shown Sunday against Pachuca when the deciding goal came from a pair of substitutes, with Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty feeding Kobe Franklin for a wingback-to-wingback winner.

Herdman was also able to send on defensive midfielder Deybi Flores and forward Prince Owusu, normally starters, in the second half.

"Competition's a good thing. Now we have lots of it in the squad," said Toronto midfielder Matty Longstaff.

The Toronto-Miami winner will face either the MLS champion Columbus Crew or Sporting Kansas City in the tournament's round of 16.

The Leagues Cup features 47 teams, 29 from Major League Soccer and 18 from Mexico's Liga MX — as well as a prize pool of US$40 million with US$2 million going to the winner. Organizers declined to provide more details on the purse breakdown.

There are also three berths in the CONCACAF Champions Cup up for grabs.

Toronto topped East Group 6, beating Pachuca after edging the New York Red Bulls 5-4 on penalties.

Defending champion Miami defeated Mexico's Club Puebla 2-0 at Chase Stadium before losing to 2-1 to Mexico's Tigres in Houston on Saturday to finish runner-up in East Group 3.

Despite Toronto winning its pool, Miami was guaranteed home-field advantage on Thursday because it is seeded higher. Given Toronto is seeded 47th, thanks to finishing last in MLS last season, a home game in the tournament isn't likely.

While Miami star Lionel Messi continues his rehab from an ankle injury suffered at Copa America, star striker Luis Suarez is said to be ready for Toronto's visit, as are midfielders Ben Cremaschi and Diego Gomez who were at the Paris Olympics with the U.S. and Paraguay, respectively.

Suarez was rested for the Tigres game while veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets only saw 21 minutes action off the bench.

No Messi, no problem for Miami, which has won seven of its last nine games since the Argentina captain's last involvement June 1.

"He's certainly a player that every player wants to play against, and have that experience," said Herdman. "(But) from a competitive point of view, any time Messi's not on the pitch there's something less tactically (that) you've got to think about."

"If he doesn't play, we'll be happy," he concluded with a smile. "It's going to be enough with Suarez, Busquets and (Jordi) Alba. These three, when they're on the pitch together, they just have a real sort of telepathy. It's really nice to watch."

And Miami has other weapons.

Ecuador striker Leonardo Campana scored Miami's lone goal against Tigres, tying former forward Gonzalo Higuaín atop the club scoring ranks with 29 career goals.

Toronto has a question-mark over French defender Nicksoen Gomis, who is dealing with a contusion, while forward Deandre Kerr is likely out another two weeks with a foot injury.

The hope is wingback Tyrese Spicer (back) can return for the Aug. 24 game against Houston. Midfielder Alonso Coello (thigh) is not expected back until after the Aug. 27 second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal against Forge FC.

On the plus side, midfielder Brandon Servania is due to play 45 minutes for TFC II on the weekend as he returns from knee surgery.

Newly acquired Toronto defender Henry Wingo remains on a minutes restriction after seeing limited action since his time with Hungary's Ferencvarosi TC.

Wingo remains Toronto's lone move so far in the secondary transfer window, which closes Thursday in Canada.

"Whether we get something over the line, either in or out, will be tight. Really tight," said Herdman. "I wouldn't say there's anything absolutely concrete yet but they're working (on it)."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.