COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Calvin Harris had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night.

Colorado's Zack Steffen made two saves for the clean sheet.

Harris gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when he scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

In the 30th minute, Rafael Navarro scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box. Djordje Mihailovic assisted, with a second assist by Harris.

Andreas Maxsø made it 3-0 with his header following a corner by Mihailovic in the 59th minute.

Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka had three saves, one of them on Navarro's penalty try late in the first half.

Vancouver (11-5-5) has lost four of five.

Colorado (7-10-5) snapped a three-game winless streak.

UP NEXT

Whitecaps: Visit the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Rapids: Visit the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday.

