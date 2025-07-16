Moïse Bombito could miss the next four weeks of Nice's preseason as he deals with a stress fracture in his tibia, TSN has learned.

Those close to Bombito describe the stress fracture as "small," and say Bombito originally felt the injury late last season, but played through it.

The 25-year-old was apparently concerned the injury would linger into Nice's season, so the decision was made to rehab his leg now.

Nice has three friendlies scheduled over the next months to prepare for its Ligue 1 season opener against Toulouse on August 17. Nice is also awaiting the July 21 draw for the UEFA Champions League's third qualifying phase.

Bombito made 35 appearances in all competitions in his first season with Nice last year. Bombito also broke his wrist in April and played through that initial injury, too, before undergoing surgery at the end of May.

Post-surgery recovery and a rest period following his first European club season meant Bombito missed Canada's run in June's Gold Cup tournament.

Canada's men, recently ranked 28th in the world, are set to play Romania in Bucharest on September 5 and Wales in Cardiff on September 9.