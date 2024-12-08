MUNICH — Canada captain Alphonso Davies strained his hamstring in Bayern Munich's 4-2 win over FC Heidenheim 1846 in Bundesliga play Saturday,

Bayern said Davies and French international winger Kingsley Coman both sustained left hamstring strains and "will be sidelined for the time being."

Davies, a 24-year-old left back from Edmonton, who has won 56 caps for Canada with 16 goals and 17 assists, is out of contract with the German powerhouse after this season and has been linked to other major clubs in Europe.

Bayern tops the German league standings at 10-0-3.

The German league said the game saw Heidenheim winger Sirlord Conteh clocked at a Bundesliga-record 36.82 km/h, erasing the Bundesliga speed mark once held by Davies at 36.53 km/h.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024