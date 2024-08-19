Another Canadian is headed to Ligue 1.

Nice announced the signing of centre-back Moïse Bombito from the Colorado Rapids on Monday.

The 24-year-old Montreal native joins the team on a deal through 2028.

“Moïse is considered one of the best defenders in North America,” Nice sporting director Florian Maurice said in a statement. “He has great physical qualities and a lot of potential for growth. He makes a strong impact on the pitch, with a commanding presence and a strong personality. He just had a successful Copa America where Canada reached the semi-finals. We are convinced that he will bring a lot to the team.”

A product of New Hampshire, Bombito was the third overall selection of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

He made 29 league appearances for the Rapids over two seasons, scoring two goals. He was an MLS All-Star this past summer.

Internationally, Bombito received his first senior cap in 2023 and was instrumental to Canada's run to the Copa final four, paired in central defence with Marseille's Derek Cornelius under new manager Jesse Marsch.

Bombito has been capped 12 times by Canada.

Bombito becomes the third member of the CanMNT to head to France this summer with Cornelius and Ismaël Koné having previously signed with OM.

Nice opened its 2024-2025 Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 loss to Auxerre on Sunday. The team returns to action on Sunday at home to Toulouse.