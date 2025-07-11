Canada defender Luc de Fougerolles has signed a new four-year deal with Fulham, the club announced on Friday.

De Fougerolles, 19, joined the club's academy at the age of 8 and made his first senior appearance for the team last November in a League Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

“I’m happy that I’ve signed a long-term deal and hopefully can break in and start playing some games for Fulham at some point," the London-born de Fougerolles said “It’s my local club, I went to loads of games growing up, I know all the staff, all the players. It’s a great club and I love it here, so signing a new contract is amazing, and I can’t wait to have another four years here.”

De Fougerolles signed his first professional contract in 2023.

“It’s particularly pleasing as Luc has been with the Club since he was eight years old, so he really is part of the Fulham family," Cottagers vice-chairman Tony Khan said in a statement. "He is a talented young player who was particularly impressive for Canada at the Gold Cup this summer. He has a bright future ahead and we are delighted he’s committed to Fulham for the long-term."

Born to a Canadian father, de Fougerolles chose to represent Canada internationally and made his senior debut last March against Trinidad & Tobago.

De Fougerolles has now been capped seven times by Canada.

As TSN's Matt Scianitti notes, what comes next for the defender is important ahead of the World Cup.

Fulham opens its Premier League campaign on Aug. 16 away to Brighton, but it remains uncertain if de Fougerolles will be a part of the first team this season or will be sent out on loan.

While primarily used as a centre-back by Canada, de Fougerolles can operate as a full-back or even in the midfield, so his versatility is a desired trait. Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey was manager Marco Silva's preferred central defence pairing last season and both remain at the club. Full-backs Antonee Robinson and Timothy Castagne are currently injured as the squad begins training for the new season.

Ryan Sessegnon, Issa Diop and Jorge Cuenca are also on the first-team squad.