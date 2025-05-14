Jonathan David's time at Lille is coming to an end.

The Canada forward confirmed Wednesday he will be leaving Les Dogues upon the expiry of his contract at season's end.

The Brooklyn-born and Ottawa-raised David is finishing up his fifth season with LOSC.

"I wanted you to hear from me," David said in a video posted to social media. "After five years at the club, it's time to say goodbye. I spent five amazing years in Lille. I know it hasn't been the easiest, but I hope that my goals and celebrations have brought you guys some joy and happiness and it's been a long and fun ride."

David, 25, joined Lille from Gent in 2020 in a €30 million move. David won the Ligue 1 title with Les Dogues in his first season in France.

In 231 appearances across all competitions, David has notched 109 goals, a modern club record. David has 87 Ligue 1 goals.

Internationally, David has 32 goals for Canada in 61 appearances.

Les Dogues finish up their season on Saturday at home to Reims. The team currently sits fifth in the table on 57 points, level with both fourth-place Nice and sixth-place Strasbourg. A fifth-place finish would earn a spot in the Europa League next season. Lille needs to finish fourth to play Champions League football, while a sixth-place finish would earn passage into the Europa Conference League.