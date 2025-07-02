Jonathan David will undergo a medical on Friday and be unveiled as Juventus’ newest star striker this weekend following his free transfer from French team Lille to one of Italy’s biggest clubs, multiple sources in David’s camp have confirmed to TSN.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano announced the completion of the deal early Wednesday morning.

TSN has also learned from those close to the Canadian that his deal with the Turn-based club will pay the 25-year-old forward a starting striker's salary, as David is being brought in to lead the attack for the Italian giants.

Juventus has long pursued the Ottawa native, even as club went through many changes in its front office over the past few years. Sources close to David say he made his decision to move to the 36-time Serie A winners over the past 10 days.

David’s next move has been a saga that stretched over the past four years, starting back when he helped lead Lille to France’s Ligue 1 title in 2021.



Those close to David say a collection of Europe’s elites and established brands, including Atlético Madrid, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United, all pursued him.



But Juventus is a team apart, occupying the same pedestal as clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid – Europe’s biggest sides with deep, bedrock histories and enormous achievements.

Juventus is the kind of team that is adored by supporters, hated by rival fans, and the subject of endless debate and scrutiny.

Along with its record number of Italian league titles, Juventus have won a record 15 Coppa Italias, and 10 international trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles.



And the history of 127-year-old club is filled with the names of some of the greatest European players ever, including Roberto Baggio, Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Juventus won nine consecutive Serie A titles from 2011 to 2020, but in the past five years has not finished higher than third place. Last season, Juventus finished fourth, behind Atalanta, Inter Milan, and champions Napoli.

David, who just seven years ago was playing in Ottawa’s development system, will be charged with leading Juventus back to the pinnacle of Italian soccer. He is used to handling pressure.



In May, David finished his career at Lille as one of the club’s greatest players with 109 goals and 232 appearances. Before that, he scored 37 goals in 83 appearances for Belgium side Gent.



David has also become irreplaceable on the Canadian men’s national team over that time.



Not only is David the men’s program's all-time leading goal scorer with 36 in 67 appearances, he also captained Canada at the 2025 Gold Cup as program captain Alphonso Davies continues to recover from ACL surgery and vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio was unavailable to join the national team.