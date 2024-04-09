Bayern Munich will be without the services of Alphonso Davies for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie after the Canada left-back picked up a booking in the 10th minute of Tuesday's opening leg.

Davies, 23, was cautioned for a foul on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in the opening minutes of the match at the Emirates. The England international opened the scoring just two minutes later after escaping Davies' marking before an equalizer from former Gunner Serge Gnabry later in the half.

The accumulation of yellows means that Davies is suspended for the return fixture at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Winners in 2020 and eight-time European champions, Bayern have been eliminated from the Champions League at the quarterfinals stage in three consecutive years.