Ismaël Koné has completed his move to Ligue 1.

Watford announced the sale of the Canada midfielder to Marseille on Friday for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Raised in Montreal, Koné signed for Watford from CF Montreal following the 2022 World Cup after one full Major League Soccer season. The two-time Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year, Koné has made 638 Championship appearances across two seasons for Watford, scoring four goals and adding four more assists.

Internationally, Koné has been capped 21 times by Canada following his senior debut in 2022. He has started both of Canada's games at Copa America.

Koné will link up with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was officially appointed as Marseille boss on Tuesday.

Koné will become just the fourth Canadian to play in Ligue 1 and second Canadian currently in the league. Ostap Steckiw played for Nice from 1948 to 1950. Koné's Canada teammate Jonathan David joined Lille in 2020 and still plays there, while another Canada teammate, Iké Ugbo, spent 2022 in Ligue 1 with the now relegated Troyes.