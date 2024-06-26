Ismaël Koné is on the move to Ligue 1.

TSN's Matt Scianitti confirms a report from The Athletic's Adam Leventhal that the Canada midfielder is finalizing a transfer to Marseille from Watford.

The deal is for five years and a medical will be completed after the Copa America.

Ben Jacobs reports the transfer fee is expected to be in the range of £15 million.

Raised in Montreal, Koné joined the Hornets from CF Montreal following the 2022 World Cup after one full Major League Soccer season. The two-time Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year, Koné has made 58 Championship appearances across two seasons for Watford, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Internationally, Koné has been capped 21 times by Canada following his senior debut in 2022. He has started both of Canada's games at Copa America.

Koné will link up with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was officially appointed as Marseille boss on Tuesday.