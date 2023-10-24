CF Montreal announced its end-of-season awards on Monday with Canada midfielder Mathieu Choiniere claiming Most Valuable Player and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois winning Defensive Player of the Year.

An All-Star this season for the first time, the 24-year-old Choiniere was CFMTL's top scorer with five goals and five assists. The Saint-Alexandre, Que. native made 28 MLS appearances this season, playing 2,436 total minutes.

Internationally, Choiniere made his Canada senior debut in this month's 4-1 loss to Japan.

“I am not surprised by the votes in Mathieu’s favour," club vice-president Olivier Renard said in a statement. "He was exemplary from start to finish. He wholly deserves the title of Most Valuable Player as recognized by the fans, as well as the choice of his teammates, because it shows what he means to them in the dressing room."

Sirois, 22, posted a club-record 11 clean sheets in 33 matches this season. The LaSalle, Que. native made 98 saves over the course of the season, giving him a .676 save percentage on the year.

“No surprise either for Jonathan, who could also have been named MVP," Renard said. "After two years on loan [at Canadian Premier League side Valour FC], he has achieved great things with us this season, notably setting a record in clean sheets. He is a fine example of a player who has progressed within the organization, remained focused on his role and objectives, and became a first-team regular with his hometown club."

With Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew, Montreal missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.