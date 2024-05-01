Could Mathieu Choiniere's time with CF Montreal be nearing its end?

The Athletic's Tom Bogert reports the Canada midfielder has asked for a trade from the club with whom he's spent the past 14 years.

Joining the club's academy in 2011, the 25-year-old Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. native made his senior team debut in 2018.

A Major League Soccer All-Star in 2023, Choiniere has started all nine games for CF Montreal this season.

Bogert notes that Choiniere's deal with the team expires after next season and extension talks between his camp and CFMTL broke down, leading to the trade request.

Over seven seasons with the team, Choiniere has made 126 appearances across all competitions and has scored 10 goals.

Internationally, Choiniere has been capped twice by the CanMNT after making his senior debut in 2023.