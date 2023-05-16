Jonathan David has been nominated for Ligue 1 Player of the Season.

The Brooklyn-born, Ottawa-raised Lille forward was one of five finalists for the honour.

𝙉𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 🏆



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé

🇧🇪 Loïs Openda

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇨🇦 Jonathan David

🇨🇮 Seko Fofana



Who gets your vote? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BdWWgaP9U8 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 16, 2023

David's competition for the award is Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and Lens pair Lois Openda and Seko Fofana.

David, 23, is in his third season with the team after a €30 million move from Genk. In 109 league games, David has 49 goals, including 21 in the current season. His 55 goals for Lille are second-most in club history behind Pierre Pleimelding's 62.

While David's current deal runs through 2025, a transfer in the summer is quite possible with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal attached to him in recent months.