Jason deVos has a new job.

The former Canada defender has joined Toronto FC as an assistant coach under John Herdman, the club announced on Thursday.

DeVos, 50, had served as Canada Soccer's director of development for the past seven years and had been serving as the organization's interim general secretary as of last spring.

The London, Ont. native has served under Herdman before with the CanWNT at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and with the CanMNT at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Capped 49 times by Canada, deVos's most famous moment in a Canada shirt came when he scored the winning goal in a victory over Colombia to help Canada win the 2000 Gold Cup.

As part of a nearly 20-year pro career, deVos had stints at Dundee United, Wigan and Ipswich Town.

Following his playing career, deVos worked as an analyst with TSN Soccer.

He was inducted into Canada's Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013.