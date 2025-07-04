MILAN (AP) — Canada forward Jonathan David arrived in Italy on Friday for medical tests ahead of an expected transfer to Juventus.

With his five-year contract at Lille having expired, David can join the record 36-time Italian champion on a free transfer.

He will sign a five-year deal worth 6 million euros ($7 million) per season, with up to 2 million euros ($2.4 million) in bonuses, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

It’s the first big market move by Juventus’ new general manager Damien Comolli, who confirmed last month that Igor Tudor will stay on as coach.

Juventus needs firepower up front with Dusan Vlahovic having fallen out of favor and likely to leave the club.

The 25-year-old David scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 matches across all competitions for Lille last season.

David is also Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 36 goals in 67 appearances.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer