Tajon Buchanan became the first Canadian player to appear in Serie A on Friday.

The 25-year-old Brampton, Ont. winger came on in the 77th minute in Inter's 4-0 rout of Salernitana.

Buchanan, who signed for the Nerazzurri from Club Brugge during the January transfer window, came on in place of Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter got goals from Marcus Thuram, Serie A-leading scorer Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Marko Arnautovic.

The win puts Inter 10 points clear of Juventus atop the table.