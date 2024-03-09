Canadian defender Alphonso Davies was forced to leave Bayern Munich's match against Mainz early Saturday after being injured in the first half.

The Edmonton native was kicked in the face by a Mainz player and made his way off the pitch in the 18th minute. Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro replaced him as a substitute.

The injury comes just two weeks before the Canadian senior men's national team plays Trinidad and Tobago in a do-or-die Copa America qualifier.

The 24-year-old Davies has played 29 matches for Bayern in 2023-24, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He missed time last month with a left knee injury.