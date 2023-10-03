FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Canadian international defender Kamal Miller has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami CF through the 2026 MLS season, with an option for 2027.

The 26-year-old from Toronto joined Miami from CF Montreal in an April trade that saw midfielder Bryce Duke and Costa Rican international forward Ariel Lassiter go the other way. Miami also picked up US$1.3 million in general allocation money.

Miller has been a fixture in the Miami backline, making 31 appearances across all competitions. He scored in Miami's 10-9 penalty shootout win over Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final, shooting fourth after Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Leonardo Campana.

Miller, who started all seven games for Miami in the Leagues Cup, has started in 17 of his 18 league matches.

“Kamal has been an excellent addition to our team this season and we’re excited to secure him to a new deal at Inter Miami,” Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a statement. “He has been an excellent fit on our backline, both in and out of possession.

"We know Kamal has even further room for growth and we’re excited to continue working towards that with him. We believe he is an important piece for us as we continue to push to meet our objectives as a team and club.”

Miller has won 38 caps for Canada and was part of John Herdman's roster at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

“Since I was traded here in April, the fans have welcomed me and made me feel at home. I’m very happy to stay," Miller said in a statement. “This is the right club for me because of its ambition to win everything. We have such a great foundation with the front office, support staff, great teammates and coaches, and everything else. Everything feels like it’s falling into place and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Miller, in his fifth MLS season, is making $420,000 this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

The defender was taken in the second round (27th overall) by Orlando City in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after attending Syracuse University. Austin FC selected Miller in the 2020 expansion draft, flipping him to Montreal for up to $275,000 in general allocation money and a 2021 first-round draft pick (which turned out to be defender Frederik Kleemann, now with the USL Championship's Tampa Bay Rowdies).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023