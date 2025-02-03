RENNES - Canadian international winger Ismael Kone has moved clubs in France, joining Rennes on a season-long loan from Marseille.

For the 22-year-old from Montreal, it's a chance to establish himself in France's Ligue 1 after failing to find a home with Marseille. He made just nine appearances for Marseille, with injuries not helping his cause since arriving in June from England's Watford.

Rennes (6-12-2) stands 15th in the top French league, 13 places and 20 points below Marseille

Kone joined Watford from CF Montreal in December 2022, making 63 appearances in all competitions for the English side.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Kone was seven when he came to Canada and signed a pro contact with Montreal, his hometown club, in August 2021. He made his Major League Soccer debut in February 2022, playing 25 games last season.

Kone played in all three group matches for Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Then 20, he was the youngest player in the squad.

He has 26 caps for Canada, including 17 starts, with three goals.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025