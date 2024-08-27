MONTREAL — Mathieu Choinière is heading to Europe.

CF Montreal announced Tuesday that Choinière is joining Switzerland's Grasshopper Club Zurich, ending a months-long saga after the homegrown midfielder reportedly requested a trade in May due to an impasse in contract negotiations.

The Major League Soccer club did not reveal the transfer fee for the two-time league all-star.

Choinière joined Montreal’s academy in 2011. He made his professional debut in 2018 and played in 119 MLS games for the club.

The versatile 25-year-old from Saint-Alexandre, Que., was Montreal’s MVP last year after a breakout campaign of five goals and five assists in 28 MLS games. This season, he had two goals and three assists through 17 games.

Internationally, the five-foot-nine, 150-pound Choinière has five caps for Canada. He made his first start for the national team and scored in the shootout of a 4-3 penalty kicks loss to Uruguay in the Copa America third-place game on July 13.

“We are very happy for Mathieu, and I would like to congratulate him on his exceptional career with the club," CF Montreal president and chief executive officer Gabriel Gervais said in a statement. “We have been supporting his development since the age of 12, and he has made remarkable progress thanks to his work ethic and passion for soccer.

"Mathieu aspired to experience the European game, and his departure is another fine example of the sporting project we are building in Montreal. We wish him the very best of success in Switzerland and for the remainder of his career."

Choinière's move adds to a busy transfer window for Canadian internationals.

Midfielder Ismael Kone (Marseille) and defenders Derek Cornelius (Marseille) and Moise Bombito (OGC Nice), among others, are also joining new clubs after Canada’s impressive showing at Copa.

"I've always said I wanted to go to Europe someday. It's my dream," Choinière said on July 16.

Choinière was under contract through the end of the season, with Montreal holding a club option for 2025. He had a US$250,000 base salary last year.

Montreal (6-11-9) is 11th in the Eastern Conference, one point back of the playoff cutline with eight games remaining in the MLS regular season.

The club was active in the transfer market, adding left back Tom Pearce (Wigan Athletic FC), right back Dawid Bugaj (Italian Serie C club SPAL), midfielder Caden Clark (Minnesota United FC) and Canadian winger/wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Toronto FC) this summer.

Winger Ariel Lassiter (Chicago Fire FC), right back Ruan (FC Dallas) and striker Mason Toye (Portland Timbers) also earned permanent moves out of Montreal, while several others were sent out on loan.

Grasshopper Club Zurich are currently eighth in the 12-team Swiss Super League standings with one win, one draw and three losses to start the 2024-25 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.